Maltese activists want UEFA to reconsider Israeli teams participating in league

Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Watermelon Warriors, Lebanese advocates and other Maltese activist groups have called on local authorities to reconsider next week’s UEFA Europa League qualifier between Ħamrun Spartans and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

“European football continues to accommodate Israeli clubs without scrutiny or consequence,” the groups said in their open letters. “It sends the message that impunity extends even into the world of sport.”

Maccabi Tel Aviv is due to play against Ħamrun Spartans in Malta on 7 August. The match is taking place while Israel stands accused by the International Court of Justice and multiple human rights organisations of committing genocide against the Palestinian people.

While UEFA rules stop governments from interfering in matches for political reasons, police or stadium authorities can still request safety measures, such as a ban on away fans or a closed-door game, if public order cannot be guaranteed.

During a previous game in Malta, the activists highlighted how the Maccabi supporters were widely condemned for aggressive and disrespectful actions. In other cities like Amsterdam and Athens, matches involving Maccabi have led to violent clashes with police and major disruption.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Malta Police Force or government about changes to the match or security plans. It is also unclear how many Maccabi fans are expected to travel.

The groups argue that this is not just about one match. It’s about a pattern, both on the political level and in terms of fan behaviour, that should no longer be ignored.

Other groups have also supported the calls, urging the public to reflect on the broader message of hosting such a match under current circumstances.

“We urge the Maltese press and public to reflect on the broader implications of hosting this match, and to ask why Maccabi Tel Aviv continues to be welcomed in European football without accountability,” they said.