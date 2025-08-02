Pembroke mayor says talks with db Group 'intensified' after application to grow towers' height

Pembroke Mayor Kalyon Zammit stated that the local council "intensified" talks with db Group after the latter applied to increase the size of its mega-project on the former ITS site.

Earlier this week, the Pembroke Local Council was under pressure after Zammit stated that they aren’t interested in legal battles with db Group’s Pembroke Towers and hotel.

The local council also accepted a deal with db Group that would see the construction of a €3 million civic centre and public garden with the company’s involvement.

Residents did not take kindly to the deal, stating that db Group is not welcome in Pembroke due to their “monstrous project.”

In a statement sent to MaltaToday, Mayor Kaylon Zammit said that each decision the local council takes “is guided by our responsibility to safeguard the best interests of our community.”

“Engagement with various stakeholders impacting the locality, including DB Group, is a normal and essential part of our work as a council,” he added, noting that discussions with “investors” intensified after the company’s new application.

Zammit said that since the mega-project was approved, the local council moved to “ensure that Pembroke residents gain the best possible benefits.”

The mayor explained that the db-sponsored civic centre will include parking facilities, a new library, an elderly day centre, and an open space.

“This responsible and forward-looking approach has been backed unanimously by the Pembroke Local Council and will help us sustain our priority of delivering positive outcomes, even in challenging circumstances, to our residents and our community.”

The controversial project

The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) site in Pembroke was transferred to db Group as part of a controversial land deal approved by parliament in 2017. The agreement granted the company a 99-year concession to redevelop the prime seafront location into a mixed-use project for a total of €60 million, with only €15 million being paid upfront.

Originally, the project was proposed as a 38-storey tower and a 17-storey hotel, but the permit for this development was later revoked by the law courts. Among those fighting against the project was former Pembroke mayor, Dean Hili.

Subsequently, the company put forward new plans in April 2020 that reduced the size of the residential tower to 31 floors.

A few months later the plans were changed again to accommodate two towers—one of 17 floors and another of 18 floors, apart from the hotel. At the time, the db Group said it had “listened and acted” after public and institutional feedback, by voluntarily lowering the height and splitting the original tower into two. The company argued this created larger open spaces, reduced excavation by some 58,000 cubic metres, integrated historic structures, and lessened disruption to surrounding residents and traffic.

This proposal was granted approval by the Planning Board in 2021 by a slim majority of five votes to three.

In June this year, the db Group applied to add seven and six floors respectively to each of the two towers currently under construction.

This will mean that the proposed towers will increase in height from the approved 17 and 18 floors to 23 and 25 floors, respectively. No additional height is being proposed for the approved 12-storey hotel, which will be a Hard Rock franchise.

If approved, these changes will result in an additional 82 apartments over and above the approved 162.