ANALYSIS | From courts to boards? How planning reform could nip appeals in the bud

The government has tabled two bills in parliament to reform the planning process from application stage all the way to appeals stage.

Bill 144 contains amendments to change the appeals system by introducing mandatory deadlines for decisions and halting works during procedures. Bill 143 overhauls the entire planning system by giving greater discretionary powers to decision-making boards.

The two may appear distinct but the changes proposed in Bill 143—impacting the wider planning process—will inevitably alter the nature and scope of appeals heard by the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal (EPRT) and the judiciary.

Why is this? Well, today, appeals presented by common citizens and NGOs are based on specific policies, which they claim would have been breached in the planning process. But a proposal to give the Planning Board more discretionary powers to ignore policy—this will no longer be considered an “error of law”—will make it harder for NGOs and citizens to challenge permits on the basis of breach of policy.

How power to deviate from policy may derail appeals

A look back at cases that were successfully challenged shows that a number of permits for hotels in Sliema and St Julian’s were revoked by the EPRT on the basis of a local plan policy which does not allow hotels in designated residential areas.

One recent case involved the construction of a hotel on additional storeys added to Sirdar House in St Julian’s proposed by the Zammit Tabona family. Another involved the construction of a hotel proposed by Michael Stivala in Parisio Street, Sliema.

In these cases, decision-making boards had already invoked flexibility based on the surrounding context, by citing the proximity of other hotels in the surroundings.

The proposed amendments would strengthen the board’s discretion in such cases. By giving board members greater flexibility to deviate from policies, objectors will have a harder task opposing similar developments.

It is true that the discretionary power to “deviate” from policy is conditional on the Planning Board’s decision being justified by “spatial, architectural, or contextual considerations”, supported by site-specific evidence, and articulating clear planning reasoning. But while presently appeals rely on demonstrating a contravention of an existing policy, under the proposed law, appellants will have to challenge the adequacy, reasonableness, and legal correctness of the board’s justification for exercising its discretion.

Limits on judicial review and finality of EPRT decisions

Moreover, it will be more difficult to further challenge the EPRT’s verdict in court in those cases where it decides that the deviations from policy by PA boards are justified.

This is because the proposed law states that the EPRT’s factual determinations are final. This means that if the EPRT finds that the “site-specific evidence” cited by the Planning Board to justify a deviation was correct, that factual finding cannot be re-litigated at a higher judicial level.

In fact, under the proposed policy regime, the decision to appeal the EPRT’s decision in court will have to be strictly based on points of law. This implies that the Appeals Court will primarily assess whether the EPRT, in its review of the PA’s discretionary decision, correctly applied legal principles.

As things stand today, the Appeals Court decisions are also based on an analysis of how different planning policies are applied as demonstrated in the revocation of a permit for Transport Malta’s already-built Capitainerie restaurant on public land between the Gżira Council of Europe Garden and the Ta’ Xbiex Marina.

In this case, the Court of Appeal argued that the only way to approve the permit for the building—which partly lies on a public open space—is by rezoning the site, something that did not happen.

However, the power to rezone will now be granted to another decision-making body—the PA’s Executive Council. The council will have the power to change the land use classifications of areas within the development zone, including those currently not designated for development.

Curtailing grounds for third-party appeals

Moreover, the proposed amendments limit the grounds for third-party appeals to issues specifically raised during the initial public consultation phase and to another consultation period after the publication of the case officer report.

This means that for third parties to effectively challenge decisions involving discretionary policy deviation, they must articulate clear reasons when objecting—even about potential future discretionary applications—earlier on in the planning process. NGOs and ordinary citizens will have to seek legal assistance when wording their objections or risk losing the right to appeal in the future.

Precedence of recent policies

Another amendment which is bound to impact appeals is the proposed reordering of the authority’s policy hierarchy by giving precedence to the most recently introduced policy. This is because most appeals today revolve around the interpretation of conflicting policies and which of these prevails.

One case, which may have had a different outcome had the proposed regime been already in place was the annulment of a permit for a 31-storey hotel at Fort Cambridge. The project was approved under the Hotel Heights Policy introduced in 2014. But the permit was revoked by the EPRT because the Planning Authority ignored the Development Brief approved in 2006, which does not allow additional levels on the existing barracks. The case is now being reassessed by the Planning Authority on the basis of the EPRT’s decision.

But under the proposed law, the PA can now depart from older policies like Development Briefs if more recent policies apply.

Although this case may not be clear-cut because in its decision the EPRT also pointed out that the Hotel Heights Policy itself includes safeguards on building heights in sensitive areas, which complement the brief, the proposed changes will facilitate developments backed by more recent policies and briefs. In fact, one risk is that if approved the legal changes will trigger piecemeal policy changes meant to accommodate developments in the knowledge that the most recent regulations will prevail irrespective of development briefs and local plans.

Nonetheless, this can also be a sword that cuts both ways if, under public pressure, the authority introduces policy changes accommodating public sentiment. In fact, Planning Minister Clint Camilleri has already hinted that the authority could use its discretionary power to safeguard rows of terraced houses to justify the proposed amendment. But this could end up creating more uncertainty in the planning process.

Five-month limit for the law courts

Another bone of contention is the proposal to introduce a five-month limit on the Appeals Court to make its decision. Although developers will not be able to start building until the permit is being appealed, if the court fails to deliver judgment within five months, the permit will no longer be deemed suspended.

Significantly, the proposed new law states that any work carried out under such permission after this five-month expiry and before the court’s final decision “shall not be affected or invalidated by the result of such appeal”.

This timeframe is already largely respected by the Court of Appeal, even in highly controversial cases like the construction of ODZ pools by Joseph Portelli in Sannat and Qala, the original db project permit that was revoked because of a conflict of interest in the board, the pencil development in a terraced house area in Santa Luċija, and the permit for the already-built capitainerie in Ta’ Xbiex. But there have been exceptions.

For example, a permit for a development proposed by Daniel Refalo in Mellieħa, consisting of a 120-unit residential complex and a hotel which made it possible for the development to rise to eight floors, was revoked by the Appeals Court in a case which took around 10 months to decide. The development was already completed by the time the final decision was made in May 2023. This means that under the new policy regime the development would still be legal.

Still, one has to consider that the Appeals Court is presently not subject to time limits and the judiciary—which in most cases is already respecting the proposed timeframes—would be even more vigilant to take its decisions within the allotted period.

It is also noteworthy that the EPRT will also be mandated to deliver its final decision within five months from the date the appeal is filed. This period can be extended once for an additional one month in exceptional cases. The bill does not even foresee a circumstance where the EPRT itself fails to deliver a decision within its mandatory five-month timeframe, creating another level of uncertainty.

Courts will no longer have power to revoke permits

Another major change being prospected is that the Court of Appeal cannot revoke a permit but can only annul the tribunal’s decision and remit the case back to the tribunal for a fresh decision.

It is noteworthy that most permits mentioned in this piece were all revoked by the Court of Appeal. This means that in all these cases the proponents have no choice but to apply to demolish or apply to sanction what effectively became an illegality in the wake of the court’s decision.

So, what would have happened if these cases were considered under the proposed planning regime?

The proposed law clearly states that if the court annuls the tribunal’s decision, it is mandated to send the proceedings back to the tribunal for a fresh decision. This fresh decision must be made “in accordance with the legal parameters established by the court”.

This effectively limits the Court of Appeal’s role to a body of legal review that can only address errors of law in the tribunal’s decisions and provide guidance for a fresh ruling. Its power to directly revoke or approve planning permits will be removed.

Moreover, the tribunal’s “factual” determinations will be final and immune to judicial review. It remains unclear how this rigid separation between legal and factual issues will play out in practice. But by stopping the law courts from reviewing the application of planning policies could be another way of nipping appeals in the bud.