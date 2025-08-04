Miriam Dalli: Offshore wind farm contractor to be selected by start of 2028

Malta is expected to select a contractor for its first offshore wind farm by the start of 2028, in what the government is describing as a major step forward in the country's clean energy transition.

Energy Minister Miriam Dalli, responding to a parliamentary question by government MP Davina Sammut Hili, said the project represents a “historic milestone” as Malta enters a structured phase for the development of offshore renewable energy.

“This is truly a historic moment for the country, as for the first time we are entering a structured phase for the development of an offshore wind farm,” Dalli said on Monday. “This is an ambitious project of national importance. The fact that we received three submissions shows there is healthy interest in this strategic sector, both from local and international entities.”

The wind farm will be located within Malta’s Exclusive Economic Zone and is expected to have an installed capacity of around 300MW. According to Dalli, the project will help strengthen Malta’s energy independence and increase the share of renewables in the national energy mix.

A technical and financial evaluation of the three submissions is currently under way and is expected to be concluded in the coming months. This will be followed by a due diligence process to ensure there are no hidden risks associated with the participating companies. If no issues are found, the preliminary phase is scheduled to conclude by early 2026.

Dalli said the next stage, the Invitation to Participate in Dialogue (ITPD), is planned for launch around April 2026. This phase will allow shortlisted candidates to prepare detailed technical and financial offers, while the contracting authority conducts in-depth consultations.

These consultations will cover the technical design of the wind farm and related infrastructure, environmental and maritime impact assessments, grid connection planning, financial and investment models, contract structures, and compliance with European and national regulatory requirements.

This dialogue phase is expected to continue throughout 2027. Once it concludes, candidates will be invited to submit their Best and Final Offer, upon which the final selection of the preferred bidder will be based.

“The selection of the contractor is therefore expected to take place towards the end of 2027,” Dalli confirmed.

Last month government announced three submissions were made for the offshore wind farm concession.

Two consortiums and a Greek company have shown an interest in developing Malta’s first offshore renewable energy project.

The first consortium is Code Zero Consortium, led by SEP (Malta) Holding Ltd, with partners Kornelio Energy 1 Limited, M. Demajo (Holdings) Limited, and NMK Renewables Limited).

A second submission was made by the consortium Atlas Med Wind, led by GreenIT SpA (Italy), partnered with Seatrans Shipping Ltd, Central European Advisors Limited, and CI V Transfer Coöperatief U.A.

The third submission was by MCKEDRIK Sole Member Ltd., a sole applicant from Greece.