Organ Support Policy comes into effect at Mater Dei Hospital

The Organ Support Policy has officially come into effect at Mater Dei Hospital, Health Minister Jo Etienne Abela said on Sunday.

The primary aim of the policy is to ensure patients with critical conditions receive the highest level of care in the shortest time possible, with an emphasis on care escalation to preserve organ function.

Through this policy, every individual admitted to Mater Dei Hospital will receive a personalised treatment plan tailored to their specific needs, designed to prevent deterioration of the patient’s condition. This plan may be adjusted throughout the patient's hospital stay based on clinical requirements.

The policy also enables nurses to escalate care immediately with the support of a specialised team known as the Rapid Response Team.

Decisions regarding the escalation of care to preserve organ function are to be taken within 24 hours of the patient’s admission, involving the patient and their relatives where possible.