Do not give Montekristo a zoo licence, activists tell Animal Welfare Directorate

A coalition of animal welfare and environmental organisations has penned a strongly worded letter to Director of the Animal Welfare Directorate Joseph-John Vella calling on the authorities to deny a zoo licence to Montekristo.

The NGOs expressed “strong and unified opposition” to granting such a licence, citing Montekristo’s longstanding history of non-compliance with environmental and animal welfare legislation.

Among their concerns is a 2020 ruling by the Criminal Court of Magistrates which they say underscores the its failure to adhere to legal requirements. Despite this, the estate continues to operate illegally as a zoo, prompting numerous complaints and police reports demanding legal action.

The statement comes after the Planning Authority regularised Montekristo’s illegalities against €1.8 million contribution.

“This track record should, in itself, disqualify Montekristo from being entrusted with the responsibility of caring for any animals,” the signatories wrote. They said the law states that licence holders must not have been found guilty of offences involving the ill-treatment of animals or violations of the relevant legislation.

The NGOs also raised concern over Montekristo’s continued activity despite being sanctioned by the Planning Authority. They warned that this could set a precedent, encouraging other institutions to legitimise Montekristo’s operations through irregular means.

“A planning permit does not equate to ethical or legal eligibility to keep animals,” the letter states, adding that the Animal Welfare Directorate must act independently and base its decisions solely on the well-being of animals.

The groups said no licence should be considered while any pending prosecution remains unresolved, and urged the directorate not to compromise its responsibilities under political or commercial pressure.

“Granting a licence in this case would send a dangerous message: that individuals or entities who break the law repeatedly can simply wait out the storm, pay fines, and return to business as usual,” they said.

The letter concluded with a call to uphold the principles of justice and compassion in what the NGOs described as the director’s first serious test since taking office.

“The law is clear, the evidence is ample, and public trust demands accountability. No licence should be granted to Montekristo—now or in the future, no matter the pressure.”