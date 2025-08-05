KM Malta Airlines clarifies drug test incident: Crew declared fit to fly after ‘non-negative’ results

KM Malta Airlines has issued a clarification following media reports regarding random drug and alcohol screening carried out on its cabin crew in April.

The airline confirmed that a series of tests were conducted on 15 and 16 April 2025 as part of an ongoing random testing programme for operational staff. The screenings took place in the Crew Briefing Room at Malta International Airport in Luqa, as crew members arrived to report for duty.

15 crew members underwent testing over the two days. Of these, two tests returned what was described as a ‘non-negative’ result. However, both individuals later tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

A medical practitioner on site assessed the cases and confirmed that the initial results were not a cause for concern. Both crew members were declared fit to fly.

The incident was reported to the Civil Aviation Directorate at Transport Malta, which issued a formal finding. KM Malta Airlines submitted corrective measures in response, which were accepted by the authority. The case has since been closed.

The airline reiterated its commitment to maintaining strict safety standards and continuing its programme of random substance screening.

The statement comes after Newsbook on Monday reported two members of the KM Malta Airlines cabin crew were allowed to operate a flight despite failing a drug and alcohol pre-flight spot check.

The website said it is informed that the incident happened before the Malta-Milan-Rome-Malta flight on 16 April, but the matter was kept under wraps until pressure mounted on the KM Malta Airlines management, which was forced to report the matter to Transport Malta.