Footage of naked man on motorcycle in Pietà prompts laughs, tourism concerns

Over the past few weeks, many have complained about the behaviour of some tourists in Malta.

READ ALSO | Momentum launches petition to tackle chaos from tourist rentals in Malta

PN MP Graziella Attard Previ was among a number of people who were irked by indecently-dressed tourists in areas such as Valletta and Sliema.

Just yesterday, Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat sent a letter to the prime minister, warning about what he described as a crisis in the locality caused by the rapid growth of short-let apartments.

Muscat stated that Swieqi’s character is being “practically raped and stripped” due to unchecked commercialisation.

Among the problems gripping tourist hotspots are late-night parties, irresponsible waste disposal, and minimal enforcement.

The mayor insisted that the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is “not qualified to understand local and social issues” and called for urgent legislative changes to reclassify short-lets as a commercial activity.