Updated | Police 'speaking to' naked motorcycle driver filmed riding in Pietà

The video has prompted ridicule and concerns over the quality of tourism Malta attracts.

It is not certain whether the motorcycle driver, wearing only a helmet and sliders, is in fact a tourist. However, the number plate of the motorcycle suggests he is renting the vehicle.

In replies to questions sent by MaltaToday, the police stated that although no reports were received, "as soon as police became aware of the video, investigations were immediately initiated."

A spokesperson further explained that the person involved was identified and "is being spoken to by the police."

Over the past few weeks, many have complained about the behaviour of some tourists in Malta.

PN MP Graziella Attard Previ was among a number of people who were irked by indecently-dressed tourists in areas such as Valletta and Sliema.

Just yesterday, Swieqi mayor Noel Muscat sent a letter to the prime minister, warning about what he described as a crisis in the locality caused by the rapid growth of short-let apartments.

Muscat stated that Swieqi’s character is being “practically raped and stripped” due to unchecked commercialisation.

Among the problems gripping tourist hotspots are late-night parties, irresponsible waste disposal, and minimal enforcement.

The mayor insisted that the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) is “not qualified to understand local and social issues” and called for urgent legislative changes to reclassify short-lets as a commercial activity.