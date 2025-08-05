Chamber of SMEs says 50% of tenants leave properties with unpaid bills

The Malta Chamber of SMEs has claimed that 50.38% of tenants in Malta leave properties with unpaid bills.

This was said in a statement in response to a story by MaltaToday that shed light on the cruel practices of some landlords who squeeze every cent out of their tenants.

Among other findings, union Solidarjetà told this newspaper that at least half of lease agreements it came across contained illegal clauses, while one tenant explained that it is a known fact in the third-country national (TCN) community that deposits in Malta are never refunded.

In its statement, the Chamber of SMEs said that the article "paints an unfair and unbalanced picture of landlords." The chamber insisted that the relationship between the majority of landlords and tenants is very good.

The statement also spoke of challenges faced by landlords, including damages, unpaid rents and utility bills.

"A recent survey conducted by the SME Chamber among its landlord members revealed that 50.38% of tenants leave properties with unpaid bills, whether related to utilities or other obligations."

The Chamber said it is finalising a position paper that will include recommendations for a "fairer and more equitable legal framework between landlords and tenants."

"We firmly believe that any form of abuse, whether by landlords or tenants, should be addressed through appropriate and clear effective legal mechanisms, with clear consequences in place for any wrongdoing."