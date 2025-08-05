Protestors rally outside Toni Bezzina Stadium as Ħamrun plays Israeli team in Europa league match

Protestors waved Palestinian flags outside Toni Bezzina Stadium on Tuesday as Israeli team Maccabi Tel Aviv plays against Ħamrun Spartans in the second qualifying round of the Europa league.

Protestors stood outside, several metres away from the stadium chanting “Palestine will be free” and “Israel is a terrorist state”.

Knowing about the protest, and the tempermental nature of the Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters, police took special precautions for the game.

Police set up a roadblock near where the activists were protesting, with all supporters being frisked at this point as well. Anyone who wanted to attend the game had to continue to the stadium on foot.

Throughout the game, supporters also had a view of a large Palestinian flag hanging from bastions visible from the stadium.