Francine Farrugia resigns from Siġġiewi local council, Nationalist Party posts

Francine Farrugia has resigned from all her posts within the Nationalist Party and the Siġġiewi local council.

The PN said it spoke to her legal counsel who confirmed her resignation.

“Whilst the Nationalist Party awaits the case to follow its due course, it continues to demand the highest standards from its representatives,” it said in a short statement.

Farrugia was elected to the Siġġiewi council on the PN ticket and had even contested the general election on the fifth and sixth districts. She had failed to get elected in the general election.

Farrugia was on Thursday charged with fraud and misappropriation of over €2.3 million in public funds.

The case stemmed from internal investigations launched in June this year after discrepancies were flagged in the institution’s payroll system.

According to police testimony, Farrugia exploited her access to MCAST’s internal salary system to issue illegal double payments to herself over a two-year period between 2023 and 2025. In total, €2,337,258.80 was allegedly transferred fraudulently.

Financial Crime Investigations Unit officers revealed in court that Farrugia transferred more than €1.9 million of these funds directly into her personal Revolut account. Other transfers, including one of €200,000, were made to a notary.

She was arrested at her MCAST office on Tuesday. During the search of her residence, officers discovered large quantities of luxury goods, including designer handbags, shoes, clothing, and other high-end fashion items. Court testimony also indicated that she had spent over €113,000 at Harrods. Property contracts and vehicle purchases were also flagged, allegedly made during the same period.