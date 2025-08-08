NGOs renew call to withdraw controversial planning bills, warn of escalating campaign

A coalition of ten environmental and civic organisations has renewed its demand for Prime Minister Robert Abela to immediately withdraw two planning bills tabled in parliament at the end of July, warning that the proposed laws would dismantle critical safeguards and hand excessive power to developers.

In a joint statement, the NGOs accused the government of attempting to rush through legislation “disguised as a much-needed reform of the planning appeals process” that would seriously undermine the public’s right to appeal and devastate the environment and quality of life.

The coalition—comprising Azzjoni: Tuna Artna Lura, BirdLife Malta, Din l-Art Ħelwa, Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar, Friends of the Earth Malta, Għawdix, Moviment Graffitti, Nature Trust – FEE Malta, Ramblers Association, and Wirt Għawdex—described the July bills as “a developers’ wishlist” and said they are beyond repair.

While the government has postponed debate on the bills until after the summer recess following a surge of public opposition, the organisations stressed that “the threat remains very real” since the legislation has not been withdrawn.

The NGOs called for a genuine consultation process through the publication of a White Paper, as previously promised, and urged the government to proceed only with the specific amendment enabling the suspension of works during planning appeals, but without any provisions that weaken appellants’ rights.

“If these dangerous bills are not withdrawn, the organisations will escalate their campaign to stop what is effectively a developers’ coup,” the statement read. Members of the public were urged to prepare for “the fight ahead” and to sign up to receive updates.