Darren Carabott ‘angry’ and ‘betrayed’ by ex-PN councillor’s abuse of public funds

Opposition MP Darren Carabott feels angry and betrayed by the actions of former Nationalist Party councillor Francine Farrugia, charged with fraud and abuse of public funds.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Carabott said “anger” and “betrayal” were the two words that best described his emotions 24 hours after Farrugia’s arraignment.

Carabott wrote: “Can you imagine how you feel if you were elected to parliament for the first time and after three years of work, putting forward laws against the abuse of public funds you read such news?”

Farrugia, a PN local councillor in Siggiewi, was charged in court on Thursday with abuse of public funds at MCAST to the tune of €2 million. Police officers testifying in court detailed Farrugia’s lavish lifestyle as they explained how over a two-year period she paid out additional salaries to herself.

Farrugia had a senior position in MCAST’s salaries department.

Farrugia’s lavish lifestyle financed by her fraudulent behaviour was not lost on Carabott, who said he felt betrayed by her actions.

“When we speak on people’s concerns on the cost of living, the difficulties to buy their first property, we live these. We meant every word we said,” he said.

Carabott insisted that in moments like these people expect to see a difference between those who cover up wrongdoing and those who distance themselves from it.

“If that which is being alleged is true, Francine Farrugia should not have only resigned, as she did, but should pay for the abuse committed. She should remain out of politics until any doubts are removed or until she is found guilty,” Carabott said.

Farrugia yesterday resigned from the Siggiewi council and all positions she held in the PN.

“The political bar should be higher than waiting for criminal responsibility to be established,” Carabott said, adding silence was not an option in front of criminal charges that were tarnishing the political class.

The PN MP then took a dig at the Labour government, adding that over the past years there was no condemnation for similar acts perpetrated by people in power.

“This is the difference in standards between us,” he said.

Farrugia’s brazen abuse came as a shock to a party that has over the past decade made the fight against corruption a key part of its political agenda.