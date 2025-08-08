'Escalation by Israel is wrong': Malta urges Israel to reconsider Gaza take-over plan

Malta urges the Israeli Government to reconsider its announced plan to intensify operations in Gaza. Hamas must disarm and play no part in Gaza’s future, but further escalation by Israel is wrong. It will worsen the humanitarian crisis and the cruel conditions in which hostages…

British Prime Minister Keir Stramer was among those who condemned the plan, bluntly stating, “Israel’s decision to further escalate its offensive in Gaza is wrong and we urge it to reconsider immediately.”

On Friday, Germany, one of Israel’s strongest allies in Europe, announced that it has ceased military exports to Israel in response to the take-over plan.

US President Donald Trump has refused to condemn Israel’s plan, stating that “It’s not our job to tell them what to do.”

The controversial move has irked many inside Israel itself, with the opposition leader denouncing the plan.

An Israeli general has also warned that the occupation plan will endanger the lives of hostages and stretch the military.

The plan comes amidst a humanitarian crisis in Gaza, as two million residents have been pushed to the brink of famine. Meanwhile, almost the entire Gazan population has been displaced, with 60% of the land’s buildings and infrastructure destroyed.

The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry estimates that over 60,000 Palestinians have been killed since October 2023.