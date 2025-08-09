Siġġiewi PL councillors call for independent audit of council finances

Siġġiewi Labour Party councillors have called for an independent audit of the finances of the Siġġiewi local council.

The call comes after former PN councillor Francine Farrugia was charged in court with fraud and misappropriation of €2.4 million from public funds over a two-year period from her workplace—MCAST.

“This will ensure that the Siġġiewi council, led by the Nationalist Party Mayor Julian Borg, is observing good governance and transparency in this locality in the management of its finances,” the councillors said.

Although the criminal charges do not concern Farrugia’s stint as a local councillor, she was was responsible for the adjudication of tenders of the Siġġiewi council.

The PL councillors said the investigation is needed to find out whether proper procedures were followed in the management of finances during the current legislature, which began on 1 July 2024.

They stressed the importance of full transparency to protect public trust and ensure that all funds are handled responsibly.

Farrugia resigned from the council and all her posts in the Nationalist Party on the day of her arraignment. The case came as a shock for the PN but has also cast a spotlight on the poor administrative oversight at MCAST.