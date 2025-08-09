Momentum warns over Transport Malta plans for biggest boat mooring zone in Għadira

Transport Malta is installing permanent moorings across nearly half of Għadira Bay, creating what Momentum calls the largest boat mooring area in Malta.

The political party said the mooring area stretches for about 2km, roughly the combined size of Valletta and Floriana, and the total number of moorings remains undisclosed.

Momentum warned that this expansion overlooks the needs of windsurfing, kiteboarding, and small sailing boats enthusiasts, which rely on open, unobstructed water and changing wind conditions to operate safely.

The added density of moorings will bring more yachts into what is supposed to be Malta’s largest swimming zone, shrinking space and creating hazards for both sports enthusiasts and casual water users, the party said on Saturday.

Kayakers, canoeists, and stand-up paddleboarders face risks from blocked lines of sight and reduced freedom along the natural shoreline, Momentum noted.

Momentum said it fears that Għadira could become a space reserved only for mooring owners rather than an open, accessible destination for everyone.

It further pointed out Malta’s lack of essential marine infrastructure, such as refuelling stations, and criticised the weak enforcement against noise and light pollution, as well as boats dumping waste into the sea.

Momentum chairperson Arnold Cassola said: “A transparent and inclusive public consultation process must take place, along with full disclosure of the number, size, and location of moorings.”

He said an independent environmental impact assessment is needed, and all stakeholders must be properly considered.