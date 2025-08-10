Zammit Lewis: ‘Robert Abela needs more grey hair on his team’

Call it a U-turn, or call it ‘listening to feedback’—at the end of the day, Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis believes that the prime minister needs better people advising him on national affairs.

In an interview with MaltaToday, Zammit Lewis said the prime minister needs to have more politically experienced people around him to avoid embarrassing policy reversals.

“Politics is a particular art,” he said. “He needs people who have lived politics, who have been in politics. You can’t just replace experienced people with those who have never done politics, never been among the people, never been elected.”

He mentioned Labour’s 2013 administration, of which he formed part of, as an example of a politically balanced Cabinet.

“In 2013, the Cabinet included people like George Vella and Karmenu Vella. On the other hand, people like myself and Owen Bonnici. There were people who were new at the time, but you also had people like Evarist Bartolo. These individuals balanced each other out. You need to create that kind of equilibrium: young people, who are important and bring valuable influence, balanced with the ‘grey hair’ wisdom of political experience.”

Later in the interview, he made it clear that he believes Abela should have included him again in his 2022 Cabinet, which was Abela’s first election won on his own steam.

“That said, I understand that it’s his prerogative to choose his Cabinet. Maybe he wanted young people. Perhaps he is reconsidering some of the choices he made. But that is his prerogative, which I respect,” Zammit Lewis said.

However, he added that there is also nothing wrong with the prime minister changing his position on issues. “The prime minister makes decisions every five minutes,” he said.

“There’s nothing wrong, from my experience as a politician, with changing position. Some might call it a U-turn, but I see it as wisdom on the part of the prime minister.”

A free vote on euthanasia

Rarely do we see MPs in the same parliamentary group voting differently on draft bills. It’s the party whip that has the say on whether parliamentarians are to vote in favour or against an issue.

But recently, more MPs are calling publicly for free votes on ethical issues. Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg had told MaltaToday that she believes MPs should be granted the liberty to vote in line with their conscience if a bill on euthanasia is tabled in parliament.

On the Nationalist Party side, MP and now leadership-hopeful Alex Borg said that he would grant MPs a free vote on euthanasia too.

Zammit Lewis said he will support the government’s bill on euthanasia but agreed that the nature of the subject could deserve a free vote.

“It is a circumstance that involves both policy and a touch of morality, so it could be, as you say, a situation where a free vote is also appropriate.”

PN wasting time with due diligence

Despite its U-turns and missteps, Zammit Lewis said the Labour Party is likely to be the winner of the next election, although anything can happen in politics. People are still faring well under a Labour government, while the Nationalist Party takes its time with a months-long leadership election—something which Zammit Lewis believes is a waste of time.

“Why is the party doing due diligence on someone who was a former leader? This person will be contesting the election. And on top of that, due diligence on someone who is already an MP. If you’re doing this due diligence process and, say, Alex Borg theoretically fails it, would you remove him as an MP? Let’s be sensible. The Nationalist Party is wasting its own time, and I think it’s wasting the people’s time too.”

He declined to comment on whether Adrian Delia or Alex Borg will pose a bigger threat to the Labour Party. “I need to see what policies they will have, how they will give the party an identity, how they will bring back the ‘lost sheep’ who have drifted away from the Nationalist Party, and how they will control the parliamentary group to bring out the best in them.”

Zammit Lewis also warned about the perils of defending business interests over the interests of the public. He mentioned Bernard Grech’s initial position on Manoel Island that the government should respect its obligations with MIDI.

“I have nothing against Bernard Grech personally, but he is one of the most politically incompetent people I have met. I’m talking politically here; I think he is an honest person. Bernard Grech should be there to stand up for the people—the people of Gżira, Ta’ Xbiex, Sliema.”