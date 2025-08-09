Activists project Gaza horror images next to parliament, urge Maltese Government to act now

On Friday, activists gathered outside the Maltese Parliament, projecting powerful images of the ongoing horror in Gaza onto the wall beside the building. They held placards detailing the humanitarian crisis, calling on the government to act without delay.

“We cannot stand by and watch children, women, and men die of hunger and violence. Remaining silent risks losing our shared humanity,” they said.

For 77 years, Palestinian land has been colonised by Israel. The past two years have seen a brutal campaign in Gaza, which activists describe as genocidal aggression.

More than 60,000 Palestinians have been killed, and the territory is now suffering mass starvation as Israel blocks essential supplies.

The activists demand urgent steps from the Maltese Government. They want a strong condemnation of Israel’s actions, including the cancellation of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

They also call for a ban on ships flying the Maltese flag from carrying weapons or military goods to Israel, and for Malta to refuse services to ships transporting such materials.

Finally, the activists urge Malta to immediately recognise the State of Palestine. Last week, Prime Minister Robert Abela that Malta will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September

Several organisations stand behind this call, including the Embassy of Palestine in Malta, Ġustizzja għall-Palestina, Moviment Graffitti, The Lebanese Advocates, The Watermelon Warriors, and Youth for Palestine.

The activists affirmed that Malta must no longer delay in taking a clear and firm position.