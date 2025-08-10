Former Labour minister and MEP calls for removal of Attorney General over blunders in Vitals case

Former Labour MEP, John Attard Montalto has called on government to sack the Attorney General over the “messy” failures in the Vitals case.

In an opinion piece, Montalto, who also served as minister under Alfred Sant’s government, criticised the fraudulent Vitals deal which saw the transfer of three state hospitals in Malta and Gozo to a private concessionaire with no prior experience in healthcare.

The hospitals privatisation deal, signed in 2015, was annulled by the courts in 2023. Last year saw the arraignment of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, as well as his chief of staff and members of his cabinet over the fraudulent deal.

Montalto blasted the AG’s office for its “messy” approach in the Vitals case, contrasting it with what he described as the meticulous handling of the Caruana Galizia murder case.

Montalto referenced a request by the AG to the Swiss Federal Office of Justice for bank account information relating to some of the accused, which was rejected and called a “fishing expedition” lacking details and timeframes.

“The application was an embarrassment and will have ripples on our legal and judicial system,” he said.

The former politician argued that the failure could jeopardise the recovery of public funds that were allegedly misappropriated through the deal.

“The government must now make a decision and appoint a new attorney general. This has to be done in the interest of the nation,” he wrote, adding that Buttigieg “must do the right thing” and step aside.