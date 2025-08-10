Mark Anthony Sammut urges introduction of lifetime driving bans for irresponsible drivers
The PN's spokesperson for transport brings up lifetime driving bans after the 18th road fatality this year
The Nationalist Party’s spokesperson for Transport has called for lifetime bans for people responsible for fatal accidents.
In a short and direct Facebook post, Mark Anthony Sammut stated, “Murderous driving should result in a lifetime ban from touching a vehicle and an effective jail-term.”
Sammut added that it’s about time Malta fixes its lenient laws in order to “clean up the roads.”
Sammut’s post comes after the 18th road fatality in 2025, as a 17-year-old boy was arrested for a hit-and-run incident that killed Khim Bahadur Pun, a food courier who was on a motorcycle.
His death comes following a spate of road fatalities within a very short period of time. In July, six people died on Maltese roads, and another five died in June.
Among the victims who died recently was Mildred Azzopardi, a mother of four who was at the wrong place at the wrong time after spending some time fishing in Valletta with her husband, who was also seriously injured. Police arraigned 23-year-old Benjamin Chetcuti in connection with the accident.