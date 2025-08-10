'Predictable result of inadequate road safety measures' - NGO urges action to address road fatalities

Doctors for Road Safety (D4RS) has urged authorities to act proactively to reduce road fatalities after the 18th death on Maltese roads in 2025.

The NGO said that it is devastated by the death of a 42-year-old father killed in a hit-and-run accident in Birkirkara.

"We cannot continue to accept these losses as inevitable when proven solutions exist," the organisation said, insisting that each death is the "predictable result of inadequate road safety measures."

D4RS urged government to boost random roadside alcohol and drug testing. The NGO also called for 24/7 police enforcement in the form os random stops at road-blocks in order to deter abusive drivers.

The organisation further insisted on the implementation of an approach which does not tolerate any fatalities on the road.

"These are not radical proposals - they are basic safety measures used successfully worldwide"

D4RS said that all victims of road fatalities deserve justice through action, and that their famalies deserve a guarantee that no other family will endure the death of loved ones.