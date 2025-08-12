General Workers' Union to host Hindu celebration for TCN community

The third-country national community in Malta will be celebrating the Hindu festival, Krishna Janmashtami. But the celebrations won’t take place in a temple, as it will be hosted by the General Workers’ Union (GWU).

The event will be open to everyone, regardless of religion, culture, or background, and will include guided meditations, cultural performances, and a free meal.

The celebration will take place on 17 August at 4:30pm at the GWU HQ in Valletta.

Speaking to MaltaToday, the GWU’s Secretary of the Food and Hospitality Section, Kevin Abela explained that this will be the second event of its kind hosted by the union.

Abela stated that he will be among the GWU staff who will be present at the event so that TCNs with work-related problems can be heard and offered solutions.

He noted that the number of TCNs who have become members of the union is on the rise, further stating that some large companies employing TCNs are even approaching the union to work on collective agreements.

When asked why he believes this is happening, Abela pointed towards the GWU’s warning of service disruption last May, when the union told food courier companies that it is ready to act if they don’t address “clear violations of the law” against their employees.

Abela suggested that this action sent a message to those relying heavily on TCNs that the GWU is ready to act in the face of abuse.

Giving an update on the collective agreement for food couriers, Abela stressed that this is needed as soon as possible, explaining that the union is pushing to have the agreement finalised by the end of September.