Malta saw 24 more deaths than births in first half of 2025

Malta and Gozo registered a total of 2,197 births and 2,221 deaths during the first half of 2025.

From the newborns, 1,138 were boys and 1,059 were girls. Malta saw 2,014 new births, while Gozo registered 183 births during the same period.

According to figures published by Identità, the number of births and deaths in Gozo was identical, with 183 registered for each.

Beyond registrations, Identità reported a record of 57,891 ID cards issued during the first half of 2025. May was identified as the busiest month for ID cards, with 11,321 cards processed, of which 8,473 were renewals.

The Passport Office issued a total of 26,008 new passports. This figure represents a decrease compared to the first six months of 2024. April was the peak month for passport issuance and collection in 2025, accounting for 4,795 passports.

Meanwhile, Identità’s Searches Unit processed 19,306 searches, including 7,681 testamentary searches, 54,833 normal searches, and 37,421 updates.

The agency said that Identità’s Compliance Unit conducted 92 inspections in various workplaces in collaboration with other government entities such as the police, Transport Malta, LESA, and Jobsplus.

The agency also carried out 299 investigations into suspected irregularities, referring 147 cases to the police for further investigation or legal action.