Due diligence over: PN leadership election will take place on 6 September

Alex Borg and Adrian Delia have satisfied the verification criteria to contest the election of a new PN leader.

In a statement on Tuesday, the PN Electoral Commission said it received the audit report from the party’s candidates commission.

With the due diligence process out of the way, the Electoral Commission will now accept nominations from Borg and Delia between Thursday 14 August and Tuesday 19 August.

After this, voting in the election will take place on Saturday 6 September. Only PN members holding a valid membership card will be able to vote during the specially convened general convention.

Early voting sessions will be held on Wednesday 27 and Saturday 30 August.

The PN’s lenghty due diligence process for the two MPs took six weeks to conclude.

According to the party’s original election guidelines published in July, the candidates will not be able to give interviews to non-party media now that the due diligence process is over.