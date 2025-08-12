Hot and damp Santa Marija weekend expected with rain forecast for Saturday and Sunday

Showers are expected over the Santa Maria weekend, following several days of hot and sunny weather, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

“It is quite common to have showers around Santa Marija feast, with the clouds that form during this time commonly referred to as ‘għerejjex ta’ Santa Marija’,” the Met Office told MaltaToday.

A yellow weather warning was issued earlier on Tuesday, as maximum temperatures are expected to reach 33°C or more. The hot spell is being caused by an area of high pressure covering most of Europe and the central and western Mediterranean.

Together with very light winds, this has pushed temperatures higher compared to last week, which may have seemed cooler.

The forecast shows hot and sunny weather until Friday, before conditions change over the weekend. Showers are expected on Saturday with a high of 31°C and a low of 22°C, while isolated showers are expected on Sunday with a high of 32°C and a low of 24°C.

The Met Office explained after months of hot weather, the ground heats up and releases warmth into the atmosphere. As the air rises, it cools and forms Cumulus or Towering Cumulus clouds, which can cause moderate to heavy showers.

Last year’s Santa Marija period saw no rainfall on 15 and 16 August, with maximum temperatures reaching between 35°C and 37°C. Light rain fell on 17 and 18 August during cloudy spells.

The climatic norm for August in Malta is an average temperature of 27.5°C, with a maximum of 32°C and a minimum of 23°C.

The Met Office advised the public to follow its updates as forecasts may change.