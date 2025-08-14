Sicilian authorities stop Maltese man from illegally smuggling €400,000 worth of protected finches

A Maltese man was caught trying to smuggle almost 2,700 protected birds worth an estimated €400,000 from Sicily to Malta.

Initial reports from the port authorities in Pozzallo revealed officers found 2,687 birds, including goldfinches, greenfinches and chaffinches, packed into cages hidden within cardboard boxes.

The suspect was stopped while attempting to board the ferry bound for Malta.

“The birds were being transported in precarious hygienic and sanitary conditions, with risks to public health,” Sicilian radio station Radio Una Voce Vicina said on Thursday. The container’s temperature had been set at –2°C, a method used to slow the birds’ vital functions and make them harder to detect.

Vets in Sicily said the birds were young and in poor transport conditions, which had shortened their expected lifespan to just two months.

The man has been accused of theft, receiving stolen goods, abandonment of animals, and the killing, destruction, capture, collection and possession of protected species.

#GdiF #Ragusa, #ROAN #Palermo e #ADM: traffico illegale di specie protette. Intercettati presso il porto di Pozzallo oltre 2.687 volatili appartenenti a diverse specie della fauna selvatica e destinati al mercato maltese. — Guardia di Finanza (@GDF) August 14, 2025

Footage released by the Guardia di Finanza shows the birds being freed into the Pantano Cuba-Longarini nature reserve in Granelli, east of Pozzallo.

The finch trapping season in Malta, officially carried out for research purposes, is due to begin in October. However, the practice has drawn criticism from environmental groups and landed Malta in trouble with the European Union.

“The finches project does not establish a genuine research purpose and hence cannot be considered as being justified,” the European Court of Justice said during its ruling on the trapping being illegal in September last year.