Light Passenger Operators Association calls for stronger road safety measures

The Light Passenger Operators Association has called for stronger road safety measures, highlighting its deep concern over the continuing loss of life on Maltese roads.

The association described each death as a "tragedy" that leaves families shattered and communities in mourning.

“Every death is a tragedy that leaves families shattered and communities grieving. While we do not refer to any specific case, we cannot remain silent in the face of such loss,” the association said.

In its statement, the association made a strong appeal to all road users, drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to exercise the highest degree of respect, caution, and diligence.

Last Sunday, a 42-year-old Nepali motorcyclist tragically lost his life after being struck by a car driven by an underage driver. He is one of several road victims reported this year.

At the end of last month, a 62-year-old woman lost her life after she was caught between two vehicles.

The association emphasised that road safety is everyone’s responsibility and that patience and vigilance can help prevent accidents.

The association also stressed the importance of stronger enforcement and better safety measures.

“Together, we can make Malta’s roads safer for all. Let us work together to ensure that safety on our roads becomes not just an obligation, but a national value,” it said.