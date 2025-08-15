WATCH | Panel describes proposed planning reforms as 'assault on environmental protection'

A panel discussion hosted by the Momentum Party has described the proposed planning reform bills as an “assault on legal certainty, environmental protection, and public participation.”

The reforms, tabled hastily before the summer recess, have drawn warnings from environmental and legal experts who fear they could limit citizens’ rights to challenge development decisions.

Hosted by scientist Jake Xuereb, the discussion brought together lawyer Claire Bonello, architect James Cutajar, and Momentum’s General Secretary, Mark Camilleri Gambin.

The panel members examined the implications of the proposed amendments, expressing alarm over provisions they say would undermine the country’s planning safeguards.

Among the most contentious changes are measures that would impose non-appealable fines on individuals who appeal planning decisions, a move the panel argues would intimidate citizens and discourage legitimate objections. The reforms would also remove the courts’ power to revoke permits granted illegally.

The panel further warned that the Planning Authority would be granted unprecedented discretion to bypass its own policies, creating opportunities to sanction illegalities.

“This is a calculated dismantling of environmental protection and public accountability,” said Camilleri Gambin. “We produced this discussion to arm the public with knowledge, as understanding the threat is the first step to effectively opposing it.”

While sounding the alarm over the risks, the panel also outlined its vision for a planning system designed to serve communities rather than narrow development interests.

Momentum is urging all citizens concerned about the future of Malta to watch the discussion and better understand the potential impact of the proposed changes.