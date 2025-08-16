PN says polluted seas leaving residents and tourists without safe swimming spots

Updated at 12:20pm with Labour Party statement

The Nationalist Party has accused the government of ignoring what it described as a “disaster” in Malta’s seas, claiming that much of the coastline from Mellieħa to Valletta is affected by pollution at the height of the summer season.

In a statement published on Saturday, the PN said residents and tourists were being met with “polluted waters, strange foam and foul odours” rather than clean seas, as complaints mounted in recent days about swimming spots across the island.

The party noted that this summer had already seen several beaches closed due to sewage leaks, including one which had to be shut down just two days after receiving Blue Flag status. It also pointed to recent reports of oil and sludge appearing in areas such as Mellieħa, St Paul’s Bay, Buġibba and Sliema.

The PN criticised the government for failing to solve the issue, recalling that only eight months ago Malta was found guilty by the European Court of Justice of breaching EU law by discharging untreated or partially treated sewage into the sea.

The Opposition accused Prime Minister Robert Abela and his ministers of “going off to enjoy the summer” while residents and tourists struggled to find unpolluted waters to swim in during the Santa Marija holiday week.

Beyond marine pollution, the PN linked the issue to wider quality-of-life concerns, citing heavy traffic, shrinking open spaces, unconsulted changes to planning laws, and litter in localities across the islands.

The party called for “seriousness from the government”, demanding stronger infrastructure and enforcement to safeguard the marine environment.

Labour hits back at Nationalist Party claims of polluted seas

The Labour Party has dismissed claims by the Nationalist Party that Malta’s seas are unsafe for swimming, calling the statements “false, pessimistic, and dishonest”.

Labour officials said the Nationalist Party’s allegations are not supported by any credible sources, including the Public Health Directorate, which regularly monitors and classifies the quality of Maltese beaches.

According to the government, the majority of beaches have been rated as excellent and suitable for swimming, contradicting the opposition’s warnings.