Cardinal Mario Grech warns against ‘culture of apathy’ in homily for Santa Marija

Cardinal Mario Grech used his homily for the feast of Santa Marija in Gozo on Friday to caution against what he described as a growing tendency to choose euthanasia in the face of suffering, warning that society is losing its ability to accompany the sick and vulnerable.

Preaching at the Cathedral of the Assumption in Rabat, the cardinal said modern culture has become apathetic to pain and fragility.

“Our society has become so intolerant of suffering […] that some people think the quickest way to deal with terminal illness is to hasten the process of death,” he said.

The homily, delivered on the solemnity of the Assumption of Mary, focused on what Grech called the “culture of apathy” that leaves people numb to war, hunger, ecological destruction, and the hardships of others. Unlike the theological idea that Mary, being without sin, could not suffer, today’s apathy, he said, is not inevitable but chosen.

Drawing on the Gospel image of Mary assumed body and soul into heaven, he urged the faithful to wake up from indifference and open their eyes to the pain around them.

He likened the Virgin’s Assumption to an invitation for Christians to rise from their own lethargy and work together for a future of dignity and hope, especially for those who are weak or threatened.

Grech concluded by calling for a collective awakening rooted in compassion and solidarity: “Only if we welcome Mary as our Queen can we sing that Gozo has been transformed into a paradise, into a celebration and joy everywhere.”