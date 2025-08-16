Momentum wants urgent reforms to protect Malta and Gozo’s natural heritage

Malta’s natural habitats are increasingly at risk due to illegal activities, weak enforcement, and legislative gaps, Momentum has warned.

Despite over 30% of the Maltese Islands being designated as Natura 2000 sites under EU obligations, many areas remain effectively unprotected, according to the political party.

Bird poaching, illegal fishing, waste dumping, and the destruction of protected flora continue to occur with little consequence, Momentum committee members Natasha Azzopardi and Katya Compagno said. The pair recently joined the Malta Ranger Unit on patrol, witnessing first-hand the systemic weaknesses in environmental enforcement.

The Malta Ranger Unit, a donation-funded NGO, works around the clock to educate the public, monitor protected sites, and report environmental crimes.

However, Azzopardi highlighted that the Environmental Protection Unit Police does not operate 24 hours, there is no unit in Gozo, and officers lack essential monitoring tools such as drones and cameras.

“Night-time enforcement is almost non-existent, leaving vast areas unprotected when a lot of environmental violations occur,” she said.

Azzopardi also noted that marine environments face similar challenges, with Transport Malta and the Fisheries Department lacking the resources to monitor coastal areas effectively, particularly during the busy summer season.

Momentum stressed that without enforcement, violations remain unrecorded, leaving critical habitats vulnerable.

The group is calling for the establishment of an Environmental Protection Unit Police in Gozo, extended working hours in Malta, better equipment, stronger legislation, and increased resources to protect the islands’ natural sites and wildlife.

Rangers also face personal risks, Compagno said, with multiple poachers having issued direct threats in court proceedings. “Rangers deserve to be able to carry out their duty safely and to be respected, particularly in judicial settings,” she added.

During patrols, Azzopardi and Compagno observed the rangers’ efforts to prevent fires, monitor waste disposal, and protect the shearwater, known locally as Il-Garnija. Malta hosts 10% of the Mediterranean population of this bird, which lays only one egg per year.

Hatching chicks are particularly vulnerable to disorientation caused by excessive lighting from vessels, a violation in designated nesting zones.

Momentum also highlighted gaps in public education and signage in protected areas, calling for improved awareness campaigns and better communication between local authorities, vessel operators, and the wider community.

“Immediate, meaningful reform is essential to safeguard Malta and Gozo’s fragile ecosystems before irreversible damage occurs,” the group said, urging swift government action.