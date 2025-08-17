WATCH | Brothers reunite after 50 years: A tale of migration between Malta and Australia

Two Maltese brothers spent 50 years apart but last April, they finally reunited in Malta in what was an emotional rollercoaster.

Richie and Sonny Borg were forced to emigrate in the 1960s by their mother. They left for Australia at a time of mass emigration, when many Maltese like them sought a better life in foreign lands.

Richie returned to Malta after a brief stay when he was drafted for the Vietnam war at age 21. He eventually settled in Malta permanently. But Sonny remained in Melbourne, creating the 50-year separation that made their reunion so emotional.

Richie explained how they were both forced to leave Malta due to family pressure. “None of us wanted to go to Australia,” he said. “We had to go because our mother was determined that we should all leave Malta.”

During the 1960s, thousands of Maltese emigrated to Australia, lured by promises of a better life. Their mother had been influenced by family members who painted an overly positive picture of life down under.

Richie recalled how his uncle’s mother-in-law, during a visit to Malta, told their mother that “you'll find money on the road”, making it seem as though wealth came easily in Australia. But the reality was very different. “When I went to Australia, I had to work very hard,” Richie said.

Sonny, too, had strong reservations. He had repeatedly said no to the idea of emigrating, but when Richie and their sister decided to go, he felt he couldn’t stay behind alone. The departure from Malta left a deep emotional mark on the family.

“When we went to get the ship, my father was there at the harbour,” Richie remembered. “He was crying, watching us three boarding the ship.”

Sonny added that at that moment, he wanted to jump off the vessel.

“Our father was different from our mother; he was an angel to us. He knew how to talk to us. When we did something wrong, he’d tell us to sit down and talk to us. Not like those fathers who start hitting you.”

Their childhood in Malta was deeply rooted in faith and family, even though their father was often away due to his work in the navy. “We grew up without him because he was in the navy,” Richie said. “He would come for one month leave and then get on a plane to England to board his ship for another two years.”

The brothers painted a vivid picture of pre-1960s Malta. Daily life centred around the church, school, and community. “The Malta I remember is completely different from the Malta of today,” Sonny recalled. “I’ve been away for 63 years, and it’s changed entirely.”

Richie described their daily routine with humour: Waking up early for church, eating porridge—if you dared to eat it—and then heading off to school. “If not, you’d give it to the cat,” he joked. After school, they’d play football in the street before heading back to church again. “We used to live more in the church than at home in those days.”

They both observed how religious practices have changed. “The church used to be open from four in the morning until nine at night,” Sonny said.



Richie added that mass used to be held in Latin, and the priest would face away from the congregation. “We were looking at his back and didn’t even know who was celebrating the mass. Now it’s different, you can see what the priest is doing, and when he prays, we pray together.”

Before migrating, both brothers had stable jobs in carpentry. “We were working in Malta,” Sonny said. “We had settled down working with good jobs. We had nothing against Malta.”

That made starting over in Australia difficult. Richie worked long shifts, from 3pm to 11 pm at Arnold’s. “We had good money in those days, the ’60s,” he said. But when he returned to Malta briefly and resumed work, he found drastically lower wages. “They gave me just six pounds a week. I said to my wife, ‘It’s impossible to live here on six pounds a week. I’m going back to Australia.’”

The brothers’ lives diverged after all three siblings married in the same year. “My sister married first in February, then Richie married in April, and me in October,” Sonny said. “The three of us in one go, we were the three stooges,” Richie joked.

While Richie’s second return to Malta went well, Sonny remained in Australia. The distance created a long absence between them. “When Richie came down the second time to Malta, I missed him terribly,” Sonny said. “My brother and I were always together. Wherever we went, to football, church; everywhere together.”

A pivotal moment came when Richie, then 21, received a letter calling him up for the Vietnam War. He was working the afternoon shift when the foreman handed him the letter. “I didn’t even open it,” he said. “I took it to my father and woke him up.

He read it and said, ‘You’ve been called to go to Vietnam. Tomorrow, you have to go downtown for an exam.’ He immediately said, ‘I’ll send you back to Malta.’ “And that was it.”

Sonny had a similar experience a year earlier but was ultimately rejected because his birthdate didn’t fall within the required range. “They called me exactly when I turned 21 because we were British subjects,” Richie said.

One of the most emotional moments of their reunion came when they spoke about their father. Sonny recalled the last conversation he had with him. “It was about lunchtime on a Saturday. I called my sister, and she said, ‘Dad is here’. I spoke with him, and he told me he’d be coming to see me in Melbourne in another two weeks.”

His father mentioned he’d gone to the market that morning and bought lampuki fish. Sonny jokingly asked if he could send him a piece.

A few days later, Sonny received a phone call saying his father had passed away. He rushed back for the funeral. “When I was leaving to go back to Melbourne, my mother said, ‘There is some of the fish in the fridge that he didn’t eat before he died. I’m going to put it in a jar for you to take to Melbourne.’ I could not believe it—I had just asked if he could send me a piece of fish, and then I had to have that fish.”

Sonny said it took him years to process the loss. Richie nodded in agreement: “I can’t believe that we lost him. We never saw any harm from him.”

As they reminisced about the past and reflected on the present, both brothers acknowledged how much Malta has changed. Sonny said he never expected to return, but his daughter encouraged the visit.

He even travelled to Siġġiewi, where his late wife had lived, for the first time.

Now, looking back on their paths, the brothers found comfort in being together again, despite the decades that passed. “I wish when I was young it was like this,” Sonny said. “Because if you wanted to work in those days, you had to work hard. But today, the young ones in Malta have very good opportunities.”

Richie pointed out that today’s generation has far more access to education and work, including in other EU countries. “Before, if you wanted to work, you had to leave,” Sonny said. “Now they can stay, study, and travel. If they go abroad, they can come back within an hour.”

With a career waiting for most graduates even before they finish their studies, the brothers agreed—there’s no need to chase life overseas anymore.

“We had no choice,” Richie said. “But today’s youth do. And they should stay.”

The two men who had been forced apart as young brothers sat together in the Malta they once grew up in, reflecting on their memories as they took in all the time they had together.