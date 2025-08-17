New Naxxar distribution centre improves electricity service for over 12,000 families

Enemalta has started work on a new €15 million distribution centre in Naxxar that will provide electricity to over 12,000 families.

“When we talk about infrastructural works to finally have a resilient electricity system, we are not only referring to cable laying. Cable laying is part of the work, but there are also ongoing upgrades in existing distribution centres as well as the building of new ones," Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said.

Dalli also highlighted that this project is set to strengthen the electricity distribution system and ultimately the supply of electricity that reaches people in Naxxar and neighbouring localities.

The Naxxar centre forms part of Enemalta’s wider programme to upgrade and expand distribution facilities around Malta. It will have the same capacity as the one currently being built in Siġġiewi and will serve households, businesses, and industry.

Enemalta Executive Chairman Ryan Fava explained that the investment, worth around €15 million, will reinforce the electricity supply in Naxxar, Għargħur, and nearby areas.

“This centre is a clear example of how Enemalta is working with a vision for a future system that is more efficient, flexible, and ready to meet the needs of future generations,” Fava said.

The project is being supported through the European Union’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF).

Alongside Naxxar and Siġġiewi, several other projects are underway across Malta. Nationally, Enemalta is strengthening the medium-voltage network by adding new distribution points, which will make the system more flexible and resilient.

Major works include the expansion of the Msida Distribution Centre, where capacity is being doubled, and the upgrading of the St Andrew’s Distribution Centre, which will improve connections in the surrounding region.

These initiatives are part of Enemalta’s long-term strategy to create an electricity network that can meet future challenges, including climate change, the shift to electric transport, and continued economic growth.