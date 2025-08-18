PN leadership race: Adrian Delia and Alex Borg to have two debates on NET TV

Adrian Delia and Alex Borg will have two debates on NET TV but are prevented from giving interviews to other media, the Nationalist Party’s electoral commission has decided.

The new rules come into force this week when the formal leadership campaign kicks off. The two contenders for the top post have until tomorrow noon to formally file the paper work confirming them as candidates.

The new media rules will see Delia and Borg debate each other on two occasions on the party TV station. The format of the debate had not yet been publicly announced. However, the pair and anybody representing them will be unable to give interviews to other media.

Until now, Delia and Borg were able to give interviews but were prevented from debating each other, a position that earned the PN rebuke from the Institute of Maltese Journalists.

The election for PN leader will be held on 6 September and card-carrying party members will be eligible to vote. This will be the fourth leadership election for the PN since 2013.

The vacancy arose after incumbent Bernard Grech decided to quit just before the summer months.