WATCH | After clearing due diligence, Borg and Delia submit nomination for PN leadership race

Candidates Adrian Delia and Alex Borg submit nomination for Nationalist Party leadership race

Nationalist Party leadership candidates Alex Borg and Adrian Delia on Tuesday submitted their nominations for the contest.

Their submission comes after both satisfied the verification criteria to contest the election of a new PN leader.

Voting in the election will take place on Saturday 6 September. Only PN members holding a valid membership card will be able to vote during the specially convened general convention.

In comments to journalists after submitting their nominations, the two both rallied supporters, calling for unity and a “winning” mentality.

Borg said he submitted “around 3,000” nominations, while Delia said he submitted “more than 2,000”.

Alex Borg said there will be “no loser”, and whatever happens the party and its supporters must rally behind the new leader.

“My love is not for the party only, but for Malta and Gozo, and the country expects a united party for a proper alternative to the government,” he said.

He insisted the secret to his success in Gozo was working on the ground with people and communities.

“Together we have to instil a winning mentality not for the general election in five years’ time, but the coming general election,” he said.

Delia said his slogan ‘winning’ (nirbħu) is based on the need for the PN to win back youth, those frustrated with the government, and the people’s trust.

“We should not expect to govern, but must work towards winning the people’s trust and confidence in leading the country,” he said.

On Monday, it was announced there will be two debates on the party TV station NET but are prevented from giving interviews to other media from now on.