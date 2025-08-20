WATCH | Borg Bonello joins garbage collectors to understand Malta’s rubbish situation

Nationalist MP Eve Borg Bonello “got her hands dirty” and joined garbage collectors to better understand Malta’s waste situation better.

In a video shared on social media, the PN MP joined garbage collectors on the Sliema route, saying she believes “politics must be hands-on”.

“As shadow minister for public cleanliness, I am working on a set of proposals to fix the sector. Today, to understand what the problem is and see with my own eyes, I made a route with garbage collection,” Borg Bonello said in a video posted to her social media profile.

Waste has become a growing source of frustration across Malta, with residents, activists and mayors warning of worsening piles on streets, particularly in tourist hotspots.

Last month, Momentum launched a parliamentary petition demanding stronger action, including strict fines against illegal dumping and controls on short-term tourist rentals, which many say are contributing to the problem.

The video shows the 22-year-old MP collecting rubbish and riding a garbage truck alongside contractors. The workers explained the issues they face daily, with one pointing to illegal parking that blocks access for collection vehicles.

They also noted a lack of enforcement on sorting, with black bags and recycling bags often left out on the wrong day, sometimes even left open.

Contractors further highlighted that Airbnb guests regularly dispose of waste incorrectly, and that Malta’s population growth has added to the mounting strain.

“We just finished the route, we saw the problems as they were on the ground, and everything I saw today will be reflected in the proposals that are being prepared to improve the system,” Borg Bonello said.

She stressed that future proposals will reflect their needs and those of communities.