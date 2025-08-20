Protest calls for action on sea slime in St Paul’s Bay

ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci has announced a protest set to take place in St Paul’s Bay on Sunday, 24 August, following the presence of slime along Malta’s coast.

“As a citizen living in St Paul's Bay, I’m fed up with the excuses about slime and dirt in the sea,” she said on Facebook on Wednesday.

The protest, named 'Dardartu Lilna, Dardartu Baħar', is set to take place in front of Azzopardi Fisheries in Triq il-Mosta, St Paul’s Bay. Gauci says the event will call for more decisive action to address pollution in local waters.

Over the past two weeks, slime could be seen in different areas around the Maltese coast. As a result, the Environment and Resources Authority deployed six cleaning vessels to remove sea slime spotted around the island, according to the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers.

The Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers had acknowledged public concern over the issue last week, while stressing that the industry is actively working to address the problem.

They apologised for the inconvenience caused by aquaculture.

The federation said reports of slime had already decreased significantly.

Campaigners are calling on people to join the demonstration to make their voices heard against the ongoing issues of slime and dirt.

Meanwhile, Sliema Mayor John Pillow expressed concern about the ongoing slime problem in his area, criticising the lack of immediate action.

He said residents and visitors are still unable to enjoy the sea, and the situation is harming the environment, local tourism, and quality of life.

Pillow added that the slime should have been prevented from reaching the shore, and now it must be cleaned without delay.

He pledged to continue pressing authorities and fish farm operators to act, stressing that both the people and the sea deserve better.