WSC terminates contract with Pembroke –Ta’ Qali Tunnel project pipe supplier following failed pressures tests

The Water Services Corporation has terminated its contract with Superlit for the supply of GRP pipes for the Pembroke –Ta’ Qali Tunnel project after rigorous testing revealed they failed to meet the required quality standards.

“As part of our strict quality assurance procedures, sections of the supplied pipes were sent abroad for independent testing following on-site hydrostatic tests conducted in the presence of the contractor and international experts certifying body, Kiwa (NL. B.V). These tests confirmed significant failures at pressures well below the required levels,” the Water Services Corporation (WSC) said.

The WSC immediately asked for pipe replacement as dictated by a signed contract, however this was rejected by the supplier.

“WSC declined proposals involving patchwork or partial fixes, as the corporation remains committed to delivering infrastructure of the utmost quality and ensuring value for money within contractual obligations,” it said.

WSC will now issue a new tender to ensure the project continues using materials that fully meet its specifications. WSC has also formally requested the supplier bear the replacement costs and will take all necessary actions to safeguard its interests.

The Pembroke–Ta’ Qali Tunnel is co-financed by the European Union and aims to strengthen water supply infrastructure, improve water quality nationwide, and reduce operational costs.

WSC has activated its contingency plan to ensure that the project is completed successfully without compromising its objectives. The WSC contingency plan also ensures that customers are not negatively affected. Further information will be shared with the public as the retendering process advances.