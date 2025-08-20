Aquaculture lobby says 'slime' that washed up on Sliema is 'organic waste'

But in comments to MaltaToday, the CEO of the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers, Charlon Gouder stated that the substance was not slime.

A spokesperson for the federation explained that the substance seen in Sliema is a mix of waste containing petrol, excrement, and anything that the rain dragged with it over the weekend.

Gouder said that upon inspection, the substance contained no traces of oil. He added that the federation is monitoring complaints of slime closely by deploying boats and cleaning up any slime observed.

Last week, the federation apologised for sightings of slime coming from aquaculture activities across Malta.

It promised continued vigilance to prevent further cases and to take responsibility when such problems occur. In a statement issued on Friday, the federation said several boats have been deployed as part of its summer sea-cleaning campaign, which has been running for the past four years.