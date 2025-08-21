PN wants reform in Malta's waste management and collection system

The Nationalist Party has launched a consultation document on Malta's waste management, calling for immediate action alongside a long-term plan for cleaner and healthier communities.

"Politics should focus on solving problems for the people you represent. When the government repeatedly fails to act during summer, the Opposition must step in with effective, practical solutions," said Eve Borg Bonello, Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Public Cleanliness.

Eve Borg Bonello, who authored the plan, and Liam Sciberras, PN’s College of Local Councillors (KKLPN) President, presented the consultation document at Balluta Square. The proposed plan titled 'Innaddfu lil Malta', outlines plans to improve waste management and cleanliness in densely populated areas.

Waste has become a growing source of frustration across Malta, with residents, activists and mayors warning of worsening piles on streets, particularly in tourist hotspots.

Last month, Momentum launched a parliamentary petition demanding stronger action, including strict fines against illegal dumping and controls on short-term tourist rentals, which many say are contributing to the problem.

They said the proposals were developed after talks with local councillors, commercial operators, environmental NGOs, and other stakeholders.

The document by the PN puts forward immediate solutions, pointing to current kerbside collection as a "significant failure", especially in localities where populations double in the summer, such as St Julian’s, St Paul’s Bay, and Sliema.

Two measures are being proposed: underground bin systems and partitioned collection vehicles. Underground bins are high-capacity containers installed under pavements to reduce odours, keep waste cool, and deter pests.

For areas where underground bins cannot be used, partitioned trucks would allow multiple waste types to be collected at once, making collections more frequent and efficient.

The plan also sets out medium-term measures, including full electrification of waste fleets, the use of recycled water for street cleaning, and broader use of smart bins to optimise collection routes and cut traffic.

The primary focus of the PN’s long-term vision is a carrying-capacity study in every locality. Data from this study, together with information from smart infrastructure, would shape a modern and efficient waste system designed to serve Malta for decades.

The PN said it is already tabling motions in local councils to push for studies on infrastructural investment, including waste systems, based on residents’ needs. These motions have been approved in several councils, with some Labour councillors even voting in favour. The PN urged Labour-led councils to do the same.

“With this document, the PN is not only identifying the problems but, with a sense of responsibility, is also offering real solutions for citizens,” Sciberras said. “Malta has the talent and determination to fix this, we just need hope and energy to act.”