Opposition to table private member’s bill to address ‘shortcomings in road safety’

The Nationalist Party has called for urgent measures to improve road safety in Malta, citing rising fatalities, growing public concern and what it describes as government failure to act effectively.

The Opposition party pointed to a sharp increase in traffic accidents and deaths, as well as unmet targets set by the Labour government in its National Transport Strategy. Several non-governmental organisations have also raised the alarm on the issue.

In a statement, the PN said it would continue pressing for stronger enforcement and pledged to table a Private Member’s Bill in parliament with proposals aimed at addressing what it called systemic shortcomings in road safety.

Among its key proposals, the PN is calling for mandatory alcohol and drug testing after any traffic accident involving injury or property damage, with positive results leading to immediate licence revocation; longer licence suspensions for offences such as unlicensed driving, reckless driving and driving under the influence, and is proposing creating an offence for causing death or grievous bodily harm due to gross negligence or reckless driving, carrying a minimum five-year prison sentence, and up to life imprisonment in aggravated cases.

The PN also urged investment in roadside drug-testing kits, noting that police currently hold 18 breathalysers – of which only one was purchased with public funds – while the Local Enforcement System Agency (LESA) has five. All of these test solely for alcohol.

Another concern raised was the shortage of traffic officers. The PN argued the police force has not kept pace with population growth or the demands of road enforcement, while overlaps between the police and other enforcement bodies add to inefficiencies.

Despite its criticism, the party commended police and enforcement officers for their work in difficult circumstances, saying their efforts were essential to public safety.

The PN pledged that, if elected, it would achieve within its first term in government what Labour has not delivered in 11 years: halving road fatalities, in line with the National Transport Strategy.