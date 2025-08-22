WATCH | Abortion, euthanasia, and overpopulation: Delia and Borg go head to head in first debate

PN leadership hopefuls Adrian Delia and Alex Borg went head to head in their first debate since the leadership began.

On their party’s TV station, the pair spoke about abortion, euthanasia, tourism, overpopulation, and the PN’s future among other themes.

The debate featured no tension between the candidates, apart from one small jab from Delia who disagreed with Borg when he was speaking about “winning back” Gozo, with Delia reminding him that there are still three Labour ministers who were elected from that district.

Abortion and Euthanasia

When it comes to abortion and euthanasia, the candidates were more or less on the same page as they both voiced their opposition towards both practices.

Borg explained his position on euthanasia when he spoke of his father who died a few years ago, saying that despite being given six months to live at one point, he managed to live another six years after treatment

Delia on the other hand, stated that when it comes to ending life in a way that is not natural, he cannot agree with such a practice.

However, both candidates said that they would allow their MPs a free vote, with Delia adding that this would be done on all matters of conscience.

Overpopulation and Tourism

Borg and Delia were also on the same page when it came to Malta’s current economic model, with both of them noting that the model has led to overpopulation which is straining the country’s resources.

Borg stated that a labour market study must be undertaken before any change.

Delia on the other hand was more specific, as he said that Malta cannot keep growing its economy by increasing its population. He explained that while there is some truth in claims that government imported foreign workers without a plan, some within the PL had a plan to fatten their pockets by doing so.

Delia added that this has led to crises in Malta’s roads, clinics, and hospitals, stressing that the country cannot handle more people and its economy can no longer depend on the importation of workers.

When discussing tourism, Alex Borg criticised government for opting for larger quantities of tourists every year, noting that each year, more and more tourists are projected to visit Malta.

Borg believes that the problem lies in how Malta is advertised as a party island, and this has knock-on effects on increased development and residents’ peace of mind, among other areas.

Politics and the PN

Among the slight disagreements that arose from the debate was one that concerned Alex Borg’s proposal to create a CEO role within the PN. He explained that this person would take on responsibilities tied to party finances, so that the secretary general can focus purely on the political side of the party.

Adrian Delia disagreed with this notion, insisting that the secretary general’s role should be strengthened not weakened.

Another disagreement spurred from another proposal by Borg, who said that the Ombudsman should be given more power so that the office’s recommendations do not simply collect dust as is currently the case.

Delia said that the concept of an Ombudsman denies this role from having executive powers, instead noting that the PN should make the necessary changes Malta needs from government.

PL claims candidates contradicted each other

In a statement on Friday morning, the Labour Party claimed that the two candidates "contradicted and attacked eachother."

"Both contestants made it clear that they are against progressive reforms. In fact, they boasted that they voted against the IVF in Parliament and that on similar topics they will only follow the PN statute," the party said.

The PL accused the candidates of "extremist faction tactics" through attacking government.

"It is clear that this change in PN leadership will not change the PN. This election will leave the PN in the same poor state as it was in recent years"