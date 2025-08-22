WATCH | Animal lover raises concern over fireworks going off right above horses

The animals can be seen running anxiously around the field, clearly unsettled by the noise and chaos. The video also depicts smoke filling the area, with sparks and debris from the fireworks falling nearby.

In his post, Spiteri suggested that such firework activities cause fires in fields and kill animals.

He also urged Heritage Minister Owen Bonnici to have a "look into the matter".

Spiteri is an athlete who has completed a number of Ironman triathlons while raising funds for animal sanctuaries and shelters all over Malta.