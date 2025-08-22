WATCH | Fireworks association says owner to blame over unsafe environment for horses during festa

Updated at 6:15pm with Maltese Fireworks Association reaction

The Maltese Fireworks Association has rejected criticism over a festa display in Mosta that left horses appearing panicked, insisting responsibility lies with the animals’ owner.

It also questioned whether the farm structures were legally authorised.

The stables are illegal and have been subject to an enforcement notice since 2011, MaltaToday has learnt.

A video shared on Facebook by athlete and animal advocate Fabio Spiteri showed horses scattering in a field as fireworks exploded overhead, with smoke, sparks and debris filling the area.

Spiteri warned the displays risk setting fields alight and killing animals, urging Culture Minister Owen Bonnici to review the situation.