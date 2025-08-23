Don’t let Netanyahu occupy Gaza before recognising Palestine, Momentum tell government

Partit Momentum has called on government to immediately recognise the state of Palestine.

“Momentum once again calls for the immediate recognition of Palestine rather than waiting for Netanyahu to occupy all Gaza first, thereby displacing all Palestinians. We call on every person with a conscience, every parent, every human being, to join us in raising our voice. Let our leaders know that we will not accept their silence. The children of Gaza need us to speak for them. Let us not fail them,” party secretary general Mark Camilleri Gambin said.

He said history will not forgive the horror that is unfolding in Gaza.

“To see the images, to hear the stories of families torn apart, and to do nothing is to lose a piece of our own humanity. We refuse to turn away,” he said.

As revealed by the Guardian, 83% of those killed in Gaza have been civilians.

“That translates to eight out of every ten people killed having been ordinary men, women, and children. The Israeli military is one of the most advanced in the world and has the modern capability for precision strikes. Yet they are raging a war on families. Sources like the Uppsala Conflict Data Program report the data, and these facts tell a story of suffering that should shake every one of us to our core,” he said.

Camilleri Gambin said that while Malta’s voice is not the strongest on the international stage, that is not an excuse for silence.

“Instead, it should compel us to shout louder from every platform we have. We have a moral duty towards the children of Gaza who deserve advocates, not eulogies,” he said.

Malta will formally recognise the State of Palestine during the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced last July.

The announcement came just hours after UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer unveiled Britain’s plans to do the same, and days after France also pledged recognition.