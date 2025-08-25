Momentum slams Film Commission for ignoring FOI deadline on film festival spending

Momentum has expressed deep concern at the government’s continued disregard for the Freedom of Information Act, following another case in which the Film Commission failed to provide information about the Mediterrane Film Festival's extravagant spending.

FOI requests are one of the few direct tools available to the public to hold institutions to account. Authorities have up to 20 working days to respond. Failure to reply is a breach of citizens’ rights and a violation of the principle of good governance.

A request filed by The Shift News sought a list of payments made to award winners and the festival director for the 2024 Mediterranean Film Festival. The Commission initially claimed more time was needed, but has since remained silent, and it is now well beyond the legal deadline.

“This unlawful refusal to respond denies the public the transparency it is entitled to, especially regarding how millions of euros in taxpayer funds are being spent,” the party said.

Matthew Agius, executive member of Momentum, said, “Freedom of Information is not a bureaucratic exercise; it is a democratic accountability. By ignoring the law, the government sends the message that it has something to hide. Every unanswered FOI request corrodes public trust and undermines the very idea of responsible governance. When authorities obstruct or ignore FOI requests, they weaken democracy and fuel suspicion of mismanagement or misuse of public funds.”

The lack of response from the Film Commission, particularly under the leadership of Johann Grech, is not an isolated incident and follows a pattern of unanswered replies on the commission’s spending.

Momentum is calling on the government to respect the legal FOI deadlines, ensure institutions are held accountable, and guarantee that information about the use of public funds is proactively published, “not hidden behind walls of silence.”