Politicians from large and smaller parties urge protection of Santa Verna archaeological site

Politicians, academics, and environmental advocates have called for the protection of the Santa Verna archaeological landscape in Xagħra, Gozo.

In a press conference attended by politicians from large and small political parties, they stressed that the land, despite being an important part of Malta's prehistoric narrative, is currently under threat from various development projects.

Among those addressing the press were Labour backbencher Katya De Giovanni, Momentum’s Arnold Cassola, and the ADPD’s Sandra Gauci.

They were joined by Xagħra resident and former PN MEP candidate Norma Camilleri, Gozitan PN candidate Luke Said, archaeology scholar Joseph M. Attard Tabone, ethnobotanist Timothy J. Tabone, and Dawn Adrienne Saliba, co-founder of MALTA-ARCH.

The speakers described the archaeological significance of the Santa Verna area as a priceless part of Malta’s prehistoric story that is linked to the ancient Ġgantija temples, the Xagħra Circle, and the islands' earliest farming communities.

The land is currently threatened by plans for roads, housing, and swimming pools, with specific mention of 18 villas with pools.

They said that discoveries at Ta’ Lablab, including a Neolithic burial pit containing the remains of seven children, caves, and various artifacts, show its archaeological importance.

Joseph M. Attard Tabone, who helped identify lost archaeological sites in Gozo and collaborated with the Museum Department, noted that the area around Santa Verna was the first plot of land bought by the government for archaeological preservation in 1911.

In his speech, Luke Said stated that the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage (SCH), an authority tasked with protecting cultural heritage, is failing to do its job.

He cited instances where human remains near Santa Verna were almost overlooked by builders and the SCH's failure to schedule the only British barracks in Gozo despite numerous objections.

Sandra Gauci lamented a system where citizens are left to fight for heritage instead of authorities performing their duties, suggesting that some entities are selling history for short-term monetary gain.

Gauci urged against letting Gozo become like Malta on a smaller scale, stating that preserving its history is essential to retaining its unique identity and "soul".

Arnold Cassola argued that history generates significant income, citing cities like Rome and Florence, and suggested Xagħra could become a niche for cultural tourism, given its concentration of sites like Ġgantija, the Xagħra Circle, and Santa Verna.

Norma Camilleri stressed the importance of safeguarding what ancestors left for future generations, questioning what values are being passed on to children.