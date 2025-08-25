Camilleri admitted he fumbled planning reform: Nationalist Party

Updated with PL statement

Planning Minister Clint Camilleri made a mess out the reform and has now admitted it, the Nationalist Party said on Monday.

“The PN condemns the reactive and chaotic manner in which the Labour government is pretending to push forward what should have been a serious reform of Malta’s planning system,” it said in reaction to an interview by the planning minister.

On Sunday Camilleri told the Times of Malta he planned to roll back key elements of the controversial reform following widespread public outcry.

This roll back, the PN said, is nothing but a clear admission of the government’s “arrogant, ill-thought-out and unplanned approach to altering Malta’s planning laws.”

“After years of waiting for reform, it is only now that Minister Clint Camilleri has realised how much he failed to consider or even notice when presenting these laws. This reveals either the minister’s sheer incompetence, or that he is acting purely out of political convenience. In either case, the country is paying the price of a government that is unserious and devoid of any plan,” it said.

The PN insisted what government is trying to sell as an “aspiration” is nothing less than the suffocation of the planning system through direct political interference and decisions taken by individuals hand-picked by government, without any serious process of study, public consultation or parliamentary scrutiny.

“The PN notes that, under sustained pressure from the Opposition, NGOs and the public, the government has begun to backtrack. This confirms that pressure works – but it is not enough. As we have already insisted, the bills must be withdrawn in their entirety and the process restarted from scratch with serious consultation and a clear vision. The time and years lost are the government’s fault for allowing the country to collapse under planning chaos,” he said.

It also said Malta needs a holistic, serious, transparent and fair reform of the planning system. “Successive Labour governments have allowed the framework to crumble, increasing ambiguity and interpretative discretion while reducing predictability.”

“Instead of a long-term vision that serves our communities, strengthens the economy, enhances the environment, and safeguards our cultural and historical heritage, the Government is pursuing measures that run contrary to every principle of sustainable development, the fundamental right to a clean and healthy environment, justice, and good governance,” he said.

The PN said it will continue leading an open dialogue and consultation on the reform.

The PN is putting forward a structured and formal mechanism that brings together applicants, objectors, local councils, NGOs, and case officers to explain, adjust and clarify conflicts. “This would shorten application timeframes by reducing legal uncertainty and addressing misinterpretations early on, while increasing consistency, strengthening trust in the Planning Authority, improving development quality, and giving citizens a genuine voice.”

PL accuses PN of 'destructive behaviour'

In a statement, the Labour Party later accused the PN of "destructive behaviour," claiming that it had ample time to reform the planning sector when it was in government.

"Unlike a Labour Party in Government, it is now proposing a reform in favour of clarity, discipline and certainty in the sector, listening to all those who have a genuine interest in it," the PL said.