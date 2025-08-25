Holiday from hell: How slime sent an English tourist home on crutches

An English tourist’s holiday in Malta ended in disaster after a short swim at Buġibba’s Perched Beach ended up at Mater Dei Hospital thanks to tuna slime which had washed ashore.

“I was afraid of getting in the sea because of the jellyfish, it was the slime which got me in the end,” she told MaltaToday.

Sharon Cawte lives in York, England, and decided to come to Malta to enjoy its sun and sea.

She explained to MaltaToday how on 12 August, the third day of her holiday, at around lunchtime, she made her way to Perched Beach.

“I was sunbathing on my lilo on the rocks, and decided to make my way to the sea. All of a sudden my foot slipped into a crevice and fell on my back,” she said. “I tried to break the fall with my arms, and ended up bruising them as well.”

Cawte’s slip on the sharp and slippery rocks was not the first on the day, with her explaining that another couple had already suffered the same fate.

“I didn’t know what it was, but a man who had already slipped on it told me it was fish farm slime,” she said. “You couldn’t see it from afar, I had no idea it was there.”

She explained the pain she was feeling was so intense she couldn’t get up to the main road, and had to be eventually lifted by ambulance nurses.

“I tried to walk it, but I just couldn’t,” she told MaltaToday.

Cawte was severally bruised, suffering from heavy blood loss due to the scratches she had sustained on the rocks. Having been eventually rushed to Mater Dei Hospital, she was certified as suffering from heavy ligament trauma in her left leg.

She is still on crutches, and will now have to continue receiving medical care in the UK.

Having visited Malta for its sunny summer, Cawte told MaltaToday she is never going back to the sea when visiting the country.

“I’m never swimming in Malta again,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers acknowledged public concern over recent slime occurrences along Malta’s coast, while stressing that the industry is actively working to address the issue.

Slime is reported to have washed up at a number of beaches and bays across Malta, with even protests held over the inconvenience.

But later in the month, the CEO of the Federation of Maltese Aquaculture Producers, Charlon Gouder stated a substance identified in Sliema by its mayor was not slime.

Gouder said that upon inspection, the substance contained no traces of oil. He added that the federation is monitoring complaints of slime closely by deploying boats and cleaning up any slime observed.

But on Sunday the environmental watchdog confirmed it is fining a tuna farm in connection with the sea slime that has plagued Malta’s coast over the past few weeks.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) told Times of Malta it is still in the process of taking action and calculating the administrative fine. It did not specify the kind of infringement either.